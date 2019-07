Tuesday-Friday, July 9, 10, 11, 12 – ICAST comes to the Orlando Convention Center on International Drive. This the largest Fishing Industry Trade Show in the world. All of the leaders in the fishing industry will be here to see the newest, latest and greatest tackle, rods, reels, lures, equipment, vessels, electronics, etc. This is not a public show and is only open to industry professionals, media, buyers and exhibitors.