By Eddie Hudon
It will be five years since I retired from my business on June 26, 2018, and moved to North Carolina. When I got here, my wife, Dorothy (Dottie), and I decided to open up a Fly Fishing Business. (BLUE CHIP FLY FISHING) I had to do something. LOL. So now, I’m into my fourth year guiding and I love every minute that I spend with my clients.
This year looks to be real good as I have a lot of repeat clients booking dates already. I’m writing this next story in March and we are getting ready to go fishing because the state is stocking all the rivers and streams for the Delayed Harvest season. This reminds me of when I retired and wrote a poem and read it to all company employees at my retirement party. I would like to share it with you now. I think you’ll get a “kick” out of it.
I’ve traveled each and every highway.
No More, No More of this.
I’M GOING FISHING
Power Point, I’ve done a few
But then again, too few to mention,
I did what I had to do
Presented them without apprehension
I planned each vendor’s course
Each careful step along with KeHE
No More, No More of this
I’M GOING FISHING
Yes there were times, I said “Oooh” Son
When I bit off more than I should have done
But through it all, when there was doubt
I found a way to work it out
I faced it all and I stood tall
But, I’M GOING FISHING
I’ve loved laughed and cried
I’ve made my share of Broker meetings
And now, as years subside
I find that they were all amusing
To think, I loved them all
And may I say, in a big way
Oh ya, it was for me but
I’M GOING FISHING
For what is a Broker, what has he got
If not his lines, then he has not
To say the things, he truly feels
To the buyer’s face-you know how I feel
The record shows, I took some blows
So, I’M GOING FISHING YES………… I’M GOING FISHING
Eddie Hudon is the Owner of Blue Chip Fly Fishing headquartered in Whittier, NC.