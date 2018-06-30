By Eddie Hudon

It will be five years since I retired from my business on June 26, 2018, and moved to North Carolina. When I got here, my wife, Dorothy (Dottie), and I decided to open up a Fly Fishing Business. (BLUE CHIP FLY FISHING) I had to do something. LOL. So now, I’m into my fourth year guiding and I love every minute that I spend with my clients.

This year looks to be real good as I have a lot of repeat clients booking dates already. I’m writing this next story in March and we are getting ready to go fishing because the state is stocking all the rivers and streams for the Delayed Harvest season. This reminds me of when I retired and wrote a poem and read it to all company employees at my retirement party. I would like to share it with you now. I think you’ll get a “kick” out of it.

I’ve traveled each and every highway.

No More, No More of this.

I’M GOING FISHING

Power Point, I’ve done a few

But then again, too few to mention,

I did what I had to do

Presented them without apprehension

I planned each vendor’s course

Each careful step along with KeHE

No More, No More of this

I’M GOING FISHING

Yes there were times, I said “Oooh” Son

When I bit off more than I should have done

But through it all, when there was doubt

I found a way to work it out

I faced it all and I stood tall

But, I’M GOING FISHING

I’ve loved laughed and cried

I’ve made my share of Broker meetings

And now, as years subside

I find that they were all amusing

To think, I loved them all

And may I say, in a big way

Oh ya, it was for me but

I’M GOING FISHING

For what is a Broker, what has he got

If not his lines, then he has not

To say the things, he truly feels

To the buyer’s face-you know how I feel

The record shows, I took some blows

So, I’M GOING FISHING YES………… I’M GOING FISHING

Eddie Hudon is the Owner of Blue Chip Fly Fishing headquartered in Whittier, NC.