Indian River Lagoon: April 2021

Spring has arrived on the Treasure Coast. Warm temperatures and windy days will be the norm this month. April provides lots of opportunities to target lots of species. Water temperatures will be in the 70s. Winter has been mild, and I love fishing in April! Have fun and enjoy the fishing!

Snook fishing will continue to be good around inlets, bridges and sea walls. You have a good chance at catching a slot fish. D.O.A. Bait Busters, feather jigs, live pilchards or pinfish are all excellent choices for snook fishing. There are many great areas to fish so plan on getting some fishing in this month.

The grass flats will be active with trout and redfish. I love using a D.O.A. Deadly Combo in April to locate the fish. There will also be pompano cruising the deeper flats. Doc’s Goofy Jigs are great pompano lures when they are in the river. Mackerel, bluefish, and jacks will be plentiful around the inlets and channels this month. Small shiny lures will find you some action. April will bring lots of opportunities to the area.

Bridges will continue to hold sheepshead, jacks, bluefish, and some black drum. The sheepshead was in early and many have already left the river. Docks will hold the same fish and offer an excellent chance at hooking up with a redfish. The warmer water this year has progressed things earlier than normal, but there are still plenty of fish to be caught. The surf will hold whiting, pompano and a host of other fish feeding on the bait schools along the beaches. Expect lots of action all around the area and enjoy fishing in April.

As always, remember, fishing is not just another hobby… it’s an ADVENTURE!!

Good fishing and be safe!

FORECAST BY: Capt. Charlie Conner

www.fishtalescharter.com

captaincharlie@fishtalescharter.com

(772) 284-3852