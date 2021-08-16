Indian River Lagoon: Aug. 2021

As summer continues to bring the daily chance of afternoon rains and thunderstorms, fishing will take the usual second seat to the opening of lobster season. It has been a wet season this year with lots of afternoon activity. Expect lots of boats on the water each day as they head out in search of the spiny critters. Practice safe boating tactics and don’t be in a hurry to get out there. Those dog days of August will continue with hot weather, so take the normal precautions while on the water. Have a great August this year!

Head out to the docks along the river for snook, snapper, sheephead and redfish. Some big fish will be hanging under the shady areas around many of the docks along the river from Vero to Stuart. Fish your lures slowly. If you use the tide in your favor, the lure will remain under the dock longer and give you a better chance at hooking up. Snook will be active around the jetties, bridges and docks of the river. Live baits, D.O.A. TerrorEyz and D.O.A. Bait Busters will all work well for you. As the rainy season continues, try some of the spillways when the water is actively running over them. A root beer TerrorEyz is a great lure around those areas.

Bridges will hold some nice snapper during the month along with some sheepshead and black drum. The Fort Pierce turning basin should become alive with glass minnows and a variety of predators to feed on them. Again, the freshwater runoff will play a part in determining where to fish this month. Everything on the water loves to eat those glass minnows. Fish the edges of the bait pods and you should find some predators hanging out there waiting to feed. The edges of the channel will also be holding lots of snapper around any of the structure or rocks. It’s a great time of year!

Make it a point to keep hydrated and lathered up with sunscreen. Take those precautions early so that the end of your day will be as enjoyable as the beginning. Sunburn or sun poisoning isn’t any fun and can become dangerous to your health. Drink plenty of water or Gatorade. Have fun in August and good fishing!

Remember, as always, fishing is not just another hobby—it’s an ADVENTURE! Good fishing!

FORECAST BY: Capt. Charlie Conner

www.fishtalescharter.com

captaincharlie@fishtalescharter.com

(772) 284-3852