Indian River Lagoon: July 2021

July arrives on the Treasure Coast! This year has gone by so fast already. Enjoy the Fourth of July this year and get out fishing. Look for hot weather as things heat up for summer and water temperatures will approach 90 degrees.

Redfish like the shade and a D.O.A. Shrimp can help you hook up on a nice red. Docks are usually very productive all year for us. I like to fish docks and mangroves in July. Top water lures are good to use early on the flats. There have been some nice trout this year and it is a great way to fish for them on the grass flats. Snook season being closed, I generally try not to target them in summer. It will be catch and release until fall.

Watch for the glass minnow schools to flood into the river and you will find lots of action surrounding these small baitfish! Jacks, Spanish mackerel and bonito are a few of the fish that love to feast on the glass minnows. Bridges will be producing snapper, drum and sheepshead during July. Live or dead shrimp will be hard for them to resist. There will be larger snapper in the river around structure and along channel edges. Watch the tides and fish the slower sides of them for best results. Whiting will continue to be in the surf with the occasional bluefish and Spanish mackerel.

I like channel edges for a variety of species as the water temps get into the upper 80s. Incoming tides will bring in cooler water and that’s a good time to fish! Try Harbor Branch, Queen’s Cove and Bear Point this month for some good action early and move to deeper water as it heats up. Enjoy fishing in July!

Remember, as always, fishing is not just another hobby……it’s an ADVENTURE!

