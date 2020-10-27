Indian River Lagoon: Nov. 2020

November has arrived on the Treasure Coast. 2020 has been a tough year for everyone. It was a hot summer, but things have been milder lately and it should provide us with some great fishing conditions this month. Water temperatures have been in the mid-80s as we transition into winter fishing. Look for some windy days this month with chances of rain. Enjoy November and get out fishing soon!

The pompano are beginning to return to the river and will be a favorite target for anglers throughout the winter. When fishing the surf, use sand fleas or clams and the same in the river. Doc’s Goofy Jigs are great for using artificial lures for the pompano season. You should still find some flounder around on the sand flats of the inlet and river.

Redfish can be found around docks and mangroves with D.O.A. shrimp or live bait. I love fishing docks this time of year. You just never know what might be lurking under one. I fish my lures from up tide of the dock, so that it will stay under the dock. You only need to twitch it and can fish it much longer that way. It is always a challenge in getting a fish out from under one, but the excitement is well worth it. Snook fishing will be good around the usual haunts. Docks, bridges, and inlet fishing should produce some good snook action as the water cools off. There will still be some tarpon around the area. My favorite is the D.O.A. Terror Eyz. Live or cut bait will work also.

Look for mackerel, bluefish and jacks to fill up the inlet this month. Most shiny lures will work on these predators. You can also find them hanging in the channels up around Harbor Branch. Docks and bridges will hold black drum, sheepshead and the sand perch should also show up this month. Live or dead shrimp always works best on these fish. It might be breezy out there…but the fish will be feeding!

As always, remember, fishing is not just another hobby, it’s an ADVENTURE!

Good fishing and be safe.

FORECAST BY: Capt. Charlie Conner

