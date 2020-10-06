Indiantown Chamber of Commerce to Host Airboat – Buggy – Side by Side Show Oct. 17

‘Social Distancing’ has now become part of our lives, we are all thinking of ‘out-doorsy’ things to do.

So, the Indiantown Chamber of Commerce and sponsors are hosting a ‘Buggy Show’ Oct. 17.

How it started. Someone commented “People really like to look at other people’s toys.” When they said ‘toys’ they were talking about really big toys: airboats, buggies and side by sides.

And, do we know the perfect place to view them? Yes, we do!

Fox Brown Outfitters, who operate 4,000-plus acres of the most picturesque land, spectacular in its beauty, in Indiantown, Florida. The grounds offer a stunning variety of beautiful scenery and authentic old Florida marshes, age-old cabbage palms, oak hammocks, and open prairies, have made this show possible.

A little bit of history. The world’s first flat-bottomed air boat was invented near Brigham City, Utah in 1943 by Cecil Williams, Leo Young and G. Hortin Jensen. The purpose of the boat was to help preserve and protect bird populations and animal life work at the world largest migratory game bird refuge.

Invented by Ed Frank in Naples, Florida, the swamp buggy proved valuable during early development of the Everglades in the 1930s and 40s. Aircraft tires from war surplus often found their way onto swamp buggies in the 1940s and 50s. Its claimed swamp buggies were “As important to Florida as the cow pony was to the west.” They were the only practical means of transport once off the main road.

UTVs (Side by Sides) fit in a unique category when it comes to the history books. There wasn’t a clear moment when suddenly everyone said “Hey, here’s something completely new we’ve not seen before.” Instead, modern UTVs draw on the influence of many types of vehicles from the past. Perhaps that’s why the popularity explosion of UTVs comes as a surprise to many, this is because modern UTVs weren’t invented… they evolved!

The Buggy show will have a community stands, kid’s zone, food stalls, merchandising stands, and buggy rides for all the family, and at 5 p.m., the Tom Jackson Band (Nashville recording Artist) will perform live. There will also be face painting, a petting zoo, pony rides, and raffles.

Come on out and see some of the nicest toys available on the market. Unique trophies will be awarded for best in each category.

The Fox Brown Outfitters’ operation allows them to make vast environmental improvements on their preserve. They have restored many wetlands and are involved in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wetlands Reserve Program. In addition, their unspoiled land is a critical refuge for dozens of native species from sand hill cranes and eagles to gopher tortoises.

For more information about attending, selling or exhibiting go to www.indiantownchamber.com. Click on the calendar and go to Oct. 17.

Buy tickets at the gate. VIP tickets available; General admission $15; Kids under 8 free. Event location is 7600 S.W. Fox Brown Road, Indiantown.