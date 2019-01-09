Tuesday January 1 – Orlando Coastal Angler Magazines’ 10th Annual Shad and Crappie Derby continues…Check our website or check-out the January issue of Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine to find a sign-up location near you, over 25 locations in Orange, Seminole, Lake and Osceola Counties. FREE to enter and fish, Adult division and Youth division. Monthly prizes for largest fish of the month and Grand prizes for the over-all winners of each division. Tournament continues until the last day in February, fish as much as you want and enter as many fish as you want, spread the word and tell 5 of your angling friends.