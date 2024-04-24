Jersey Duo Lands 718-pound Bluefin

News of giant 718-pound bluefin tuna sent the fleet into action a little earlier than normal off the coast of New Jersey.

According to a report in the Asbury Park Press, Capt. Kevin Goldberg and Mike Reseter set out from Manasquan Inlet on Saturday, April 20 to pull a spread from a 36-foot SeaVee center console and hooked up with a bluefin that took four hours for the two men to subdue.

Clued in by bird activity, they deployed a three-rod spread of ballyhoo on spreader bars at 9 a.m., outside the reef about 10 miles out of Manasquan Inlet. It only took about 30 minutes for the stern rod to go down, and four grueling hours later they put a tail rope on the massive fish and towed it 10 miles back to the docks.

To read the detailed original report, go to Asbury Park Press.