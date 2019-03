Tuesdays of March 12 19 26 @ 5:00 PM Jolly Gator Evening Tournament.

Tuesday, March 12,19,26 – 5 pm, Jolly Gator Evening Bass Series Tournament. Every Tuesday until Classic in August and one Saturday a month starting in April. 26 events, place in top 10 in points or win an event and fish at least 20 events and qualify for the Classic. $40 per event, 2 anglers per team. Payback is one for every 7 boats, Big Bass pays $10 bucks per boat! Register day of the event before 5 pm at CS Lee Park and Ramp next to Jolly Gator at SR 46 and St. John’s River east of Sanford / Geneva. Questions or info contact Jim (“Squirt”) Chaudoin at 407-432-2822 or Phil Wolf at 407-790-9515