Jolly Gator Bass Series – March 2022

By CAM Staff

March is here – Jolly Gator Bass Series Begins! Our 2022 season events start Tuesday March 15th this year. This tournament series has been running for over 20 years and continues to grow. Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine’s staff has been involved for 8 years, Co-publisher Phil Wolf is the official Weighmaster for these events and all results can be reviewed on the Coastal Angler Magazine Orlando Facebook page. Special thanks to American Tackle Company for coming on board this year providing fishing rods for our weekly raffles and Academy Sports for providing tournament weigh-in bags to keep the bass alive and healthy for release.

March 8th at 6:30 pm, Jolly Gator Fish Camp Bar & Grill will be hosting our annual Team registration meeting – this is the weigh-in site for all events. Tournaments are open to all 2 angler teams, $40 fee per event. Events are every Tuesday evening and one Saturday per month until our season’s Classic in mid-August. Pay-out is one place per 7 boats and $10 per boat for Big-Bass of each event. Teams that finish in the top 10 in points or win an event and fish at least 21 events will qualify for the end of season Classic. The team with the most points at the end of the season and the largest Bass of the year caught during the weekly events will win big bucks at the Classic.

This Bass series is one the Central Florida’s biggest, averaging over 25 boats per event in 2021. Over $10,000 was paid out at the 2021 Classic event! Some of the best St Johns River anglers fish with us, so if you think you want to give it a shot come out and fish with us – everyone is welcome. All Tuesday events start at 5pm and launch at CS Lee Park next to Jolly Gator, just east of Sanford on SR 46 at the St Johns River Bridge. Saturday events start at safe light till 2pm.

The public is welcome to watch our anglers bring their catches to the scales and root for their favorite team. Jolly Gator has great food and some of the coldest beer in town. Come join us for our events and become a regular fan. We’re looking forward to kicking the season off and seeing all of you at the weigh-ins!