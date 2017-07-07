JOSFC Report

Kingfish season is in full swing now and it is a great time to get out there, toss the net for some pogies, and enjoy some fun near shore fishing. There are still lots of mahi coming in and I recently saw a picture of an 87lb wahoo that was caught just 15 miles off St. Augustine. With the warm winter we had there is no telling what this summer might bring for us.

While July brings a couple of great opportunities to fish a kingfish tournament, it disrupts our normal meeting schedule a bit. Our first meeting will be on July 6th as usual, but our second meeting will be moved to the 27th to avoid conflict with the Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament.

Speaking of tournaments, we have two club tournaments this month; the Kingfish Tune-Up July 8th, and the Ladies Tournament, (18 and over). Our tournaments are free as part of your membership and we compete for some really great prizes and honors each year including Captain of the Year.

Please come join us at one of our meetings, you do not have to be a member to attend. We meet the first and third Thursday of each month beginning with dinner at 7:00. Visit us at www.jaxfish.com to learn more, and we will see you on the water!