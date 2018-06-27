July Fly Fishing Report

by Henry Cowen

Rain, rain, go away, come again another day! That was the first part of June for 2018. It completely messed up the fishing all over North Georgia. With the hot weather setting in and the water temps on Lanier pushing the low to mid-80s, we are finally settling into our summer time pattern.

Striped bass are going to go deep, and while the spotted bass fishing should continue to improve throughout the summer months, it is the carp fishing which holds my interest. The only problem is that with the Corp of Engineers trying to get Lanier’s water level back to sustainable levels, they have had to generate continuously throughout all of June thus far. So what does that mean for July? It means these fish will not have been pressured nearly as much as we would have expected and that should lead to some fabulous carp fishing down the Hooch (if they stop the continuous release of water).

For carp anglers, July can be a wonderful month. The area around Bull Sluice is generally considered some of the better flats for fly rodders wanting to try their hand at sight fishing. A boat is required in order to paddle or pole the flats in search of common carp. Carp on the Hooch will average 10-12 pounds and they are as weary as a permit! A perfect presentation in terms of the cast is required, and a slow strip followed by a pause will have you anticipating a hook up. Be prepared to throw to 20 fish before you get an eat! They are the hardest of all fish to fool in fresh water on a fly.

A 7 or 8 weight rod with a floating line and a long leader is required to hunt for carp. As for flies, anything dark and small should be good. Size 8-10 trout nymphs and crayfish patterns are the norm. Keep in mind that minimal river flows will surely effect whether the carp migrate up and onto the flats.

Lanier should fish particularly well for spotted bass. Fish to 4 pounds should be caught daily on fly rod poppers, small Game Changers, Wiggle Minnows and Clousers through July. The first half of the month will offer a better opportunity to get your last licks in on a magnum spot, or maybe with a little luck, a striper on topwater. After that, the topwater action will certainly continue, but it will be with the smaller fish only.

Folks wanting to stay cool during July can fish on the river. Look no further than the Hooch for striped bass action. Stripers can be found from Morgan Falls Dam down through the Peachtree Creek section (below Paces Mill) and everywhere in-between. A slow sinking intermediate line will be your best bet to locate stripers summering over in the city limits. Anglers should fish both early and late day as your best options for river stripers. Fish in the 3-8 pound range are the norm but do not be surprised if a fish in the teens or bigger hits your fly. Best flies are those that are weighted and in the 4”-6” length. Bright pink over white is a really good color for the river! Baitfish patterns, Coyotes, Clousers and Wiggle Minnows (on a faster sinking line in the deep holes) can be effective. An intermediate slow sinking line can also be effective for river stripers. I especially like an Umpqua Game Changer fly for fishing the banks. Try to hit the banks with your cast as stripers tend to hide in the structure along the banks or are down in the deeper holes of the river.

The long Hotlanta summer is upon us, but the fishing should continue to prove worthwhile! See you on the pond (or river).