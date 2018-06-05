Saturday, June 2 – 50th Annual FSFA Offshore Tournament

Saturday, June 2 – The 50th Annual offshore fishing tournament hosted by the Florida Sport Fishing Association (FSFA) in Cape Canaveral, Florida. $17,000 in prize money Guaranteed! 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th Place prizes are awarded to the 5 largest catches of each of the eligible 5 species. Additional guaranteed prizes include the Big Fish ($5000) and SLAM ($3000). Even if you’re not fishing, join us on Saturday, June 2nd at the weigh-in at Sunrise Marina for live entertainment, raffle prizes and giveaways, food, and drinks. June 1 @ 6pm: Captains party at Kiwanis Park, Merritt Island; June 2: Tournament & Awards at Sunrise Marina, Port Canaveral. To register or for info visit Offshoreslam.com.