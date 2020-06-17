June Page #1

June, and 2020 is almost half over. I want to crawl into a hole, and not come out until 2021 is half over, and by then, maybe this nightmare pandemic will be over. I hope you are remembering to be SMART, and do what you know to do to stay safe. Cary and I wear masks when we have to be in public. Wearing a mask is SMART, and SMART is sexy, and also healthy! If you want to come out of this alive, and if you want your loved ones to come out of this alive, why would you not do everything that you can to stay well? “What do you have to lose? It could be a game changer?” (Sound familiar?) You don’t want to be included in those horrible numbers that are increasing daily.

I really love seeing the folks in their boats enjoying the river. (Masks not required.) Just remember to keep your distance at gas stations and boat ramps. Enjoy the river; enjoy the Gulf and catch and cook lots of fish! Call our guides. They miss you! Cary is still getting in a little fishing and also working on our 1990 Buick Reatta, a white two-seater convertible. I baked more cookies today to send to Navy grandson.

See page 2 for SHRIMP OVER RICE WITH GARLIC BUTTER CREAM SAUCE, SPINACH AND BACON. This recipe started out as Shrimp and Grits, but Cary doesn’t like grits and I only want grits for breakfast, so I substituted rice, nixed the hot sauce and added the spinach. It is delicious. (You may add the hot sauce back in if you like.)

Please remember to thank our advertisers and the folks where you pick up our magazine. We are all doing our best to be here for you. Remember SMART and safe.