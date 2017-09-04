Juno Beach Pier Fishing Forecast: September 2017

by Randy Yent, Pier Coordinator – Juno Beach Pier

September will be a fun month to fish at the Juno Beach Pier. In September, the fall mullet run will arrive, including both finger and silver mullet. With the mullet come the bluefish (use diamond jigs or spoons for them), snook, sharks and plenty of jacks. Anglers can also look forward to the king mackerel run – just be sure to use live Spanish mackerel or blues as bait. Also on the horizon are tarpon, sand perch and lady fish. Of course, Spanish mackerel and pompano may also show toward the end of the month, and – if the northeast winds are fair – some mutton snapper.

Pier programs:

If you know an aspiring angler, LMC offers its Kids’ Fishing Program the first and second Saturday of the month at 8 a.m. Participants learn basic pier and beach fishing techniques, including knot tying, casting, species identification, proper release protocols and ethical angling. Email sthompson@marinelife.org to register. Cost: $10/angler; participants meet at LMC.

For updates on LMC and Juno Beach Pier events, follow our social media, visit www.marinelife.org or call (561) 627-8280.