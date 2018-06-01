Juno Pier Fishing Report: June 2018 

by Randy Yent, Contributing Writer

Grab your bait and come on down to the Juno Beach Pier this summer!

You’ll find plenty of jack crevalle and blue runners, best caught on goofy jigs, squid or sand fleas. You can also get Spanish mackerel on crappie jigs, sardines or menhaden.

For bonita, use pilchards, threadfin herring or sardines. Snook season closed June 1, but you can start fishing for these guys again on Sept. 1 with a permit, at no less than 28-inch or more than 32-inch total length.

Don’t forget large croakers, sand perch and whiting! Catch ‘em on live or frozen shrimp.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center offers its year-round Private Fishing Lessonsfor adults and kids (ages 8 and up.) One-hour lessons are offered daily; scheduled based on availability. Cost: $20/angler (with own gear); $30/angler with rental gear. Contact Sue Thompson at sthompson@marinelife.orgto register.

If you accidentally hook a sea turtle while at the pier, you won’t get in trouble. However, here’s what to do:

· Contact LMC on our 24-hour rescue hotline – (561) 603-0211

· Gently reel the slack line, keeping the turtle at the surface of the water so it can breathe

· Wait for LMC’s arrival to help

For LMC and Juno Beach Pier updates, follow our social media, visit marinelife.orgor call (561) 627-8280.

Pier contact info:

Randy Yent, sr. pier coordinator

(561) 627-8280 Ext. 140

Facebook.com/junobeachpier

Instagram: @junobeachpier

Twitter: @JunoBeachPier