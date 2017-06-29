Juno Pier Report: June 2017

by Hannah Deadman, Public Relations & Communications Coordinator – Loggerhead Marinelife Center

Summer is here, as is fishing at the Juno Beach Pier! As of June 1st, snook season will be over, making these fun fighters just catch and release until Sept. 1.

Croakers, whiting, sand perch and spots will continue to dominate the pier. Choose shrimp as your best bait for these guys. Although pompano season will wrap up, there may be a few left (six harvest per person; 11-inch minimum). Make sure to bring clams or sand fleas. Menhaden, pilchards, greenies and ballyhoo should also increase around the pier.

Pier programs:

If you know an aspiring angler, LMC offers its Kids’ Fishing Program the first and second Saturday of the month at 8 a.m. Participants learn basic pier and beach fishing techniques, including knot tying, casting, species identification, proper release protocols and ethical angling. Email kufford@marinelife.org to register. Cost: $10/angler; participants meet at LMC.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center’s Deep Blue and You Yoga program is also offered twice a month on Saturdays just north of the pier on the beach. The 7:30 a.m. classes are taught by a certified yoga instructor. Visit LMC’s Facebook page for official dates.

For updates on LMC and Juno Beach Pier events, follow our social media, visit www.marinelife.org or call (561) 627-8280.

Contact info:

Randy Yent, Pier coordinator

Juno Beach Pier

(561) 627-8280 Ext. 140

Facebook.com/junobeachpier

Instagram: @junobeachpier

Twitter: @JunoBeachPier