Jupiter Beachtoberfest: October 27th & 28th 

JUPITER, Fla. – From the company that brings you the Jupiter Seafood Festival, the 2018 Jupiter Beachtoberfest is Northern Palm Beach County’s own spin on “Octoberfest”. This new fall event will take place in beautiful Carlin Park which resides across the street from the Atlantic Ocean. The Jupiter Beachtoberfest is a two day festival that is filled with BBQ & German Food, live music, vendors, costume contests and family entertainment. The event demographic appeals to all ages and interests while focusing on community fun.

The 2018 Jupiter Beachtoberfest will feature the AustinBlu Foundation which is a local non-profit that is dedicated to bringing awareness, providing education and promoting technology to improve boater safety.

This year’s festival features musical acts Summer Gill, Wonderama Band, 56 Ace Band and Saturday Night Special (Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Show). On Sunday October 27th the music continues with The Kinected Duo, Uproot Hootenanny and The Samantha Russell Band. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to relax on the green and enjoy the live music and entertainment.

The Jupiter Beachtoberfest takes place from 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 27th and 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 28th. Admission is just $10 and kids 12 and under are FREE.

For more information, visit jupiterbeachtoberfest.com or call 561-847-2090.