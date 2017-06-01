Jupiter Inlet Report: June 2017

by Capt. Craig Korczynksi, Contributing Writer

June has arrived signifying summer time fun in the sun. The fishing in the ICW, along beaches and in inlets will be holding a plethora of species. Heavy rains and lightning can be obstacles for boaters this time of year; be safe, always check weather and tides. The fish are hungry and there is plenty of rod bending action, so load up and hit the water.

The beaches and local inlets will become the main places to get hooked up with snook as they begin to spawn. Local inlets can change due to shifting sand bars and heavy surf. Locating fish can take time, but once fish are located, the action will be fantastic. Live baits and DOA C.A.L. 4-inch jerk baits and 3-inch Shad tails in pearl and figi chix colors are great for snook. DOA Bait busters in pearl, glow / gold rush belly and Arkansas glow are excellent choices for enticing snook to feed. Be sure to check the tides and locate good current for best areas to hook up with snook. They range in size from 5 to 30 pounds; you never know when you could hook a 40 plus pounder. Fly anglers, deceivers, clousers and gurglers will get the drag screaming; expect great sight fishing for the linesiders while fishing the beaches. Remember, snook are catch and release only now!

The tarpon fishing heats up along beaches and inlets. Tarpon can be seen rolling on the surface early in the morning as the sun is rising. DOA Bait busters and DOA Swim baits in glow and gold rush belly, pearl and greenback, teamed up with a ½ ounce jig head get the silver kings chewing. Always work in front of tarpon pods leading the fish, this helps not to spook the pod of tarpon. Do this and you will get your drag screaming. The inlets at night time are great places to hook up with tarpon on live mullet, greenies or pinfish; all great baits to free line with the tide. Both incoming and outgoing tides produce. Remember to bow to the king.

The docks, seawalls and drop offs will hold plenty of fish for anglers. Snook, tarpon, jacks, drum and tripletail can all be targeted. For fly fisherman, this offers steady action as live chumming helps bring the predators boat side. Fly fishing is a blast and can be taught to novice anglers, whether it’s a 1 pound jack or a 15-pound tarpon; anglers can experience the thrill of fly fishing.

The local spillways are another option when rain is prevalent. When the flood gates are opened, the spillways produce the best action for snook and tarpon all day long. DOA C.A.L. 4-inch jerk baits and DOA swim baits rigged with a 3/8-ounce jig head in black and purple, root beer and watermelon colors are all great choices as water is stained at times. The jigs worked on the bottom trigger plenty of strikes, as well as swimming plugs slow trolled near pilings and bridges.

The grass flats worked early in the morning and late afternoon can produce trout, snook, tarpon, drum jacks, and many other species. Typically, fishing is slow at high noon, due to water temps becoming so warm. Work deeper holes and drop offs for best results, if you find yourself fishing the middle of the day.

Well that is the fishing report; hope you all enjoyed. Get out there and get your drags screaming. Tight Lines! Capt. Craig Korczynksi www.PhlatsInshoreFishing.com

561-644-4371