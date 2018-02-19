Jupiter Seafood Festival: March 3-4, 2018

2018 Jupiter Seafood Festival returns to Carlin Park this March

JUPITER, Fla. – The 2018 Jupiter Seafood Festival heads back east to Carlin Park entering its sixth year. The festival is set to take place on March 3rd & 4th and is sure to feature delicious seafood and family fun.

The 2018 Jupiter Seafood Festival brings the community together for two days of fresh local seafood, live music, nautical vendors and family entertainment. The event will feature the Andrew “Red” Harris Reef Foundation which is a local non-profit that helps insure the long-term health and vibrancy of our local ocean by building artificial reefs in the waters.

This year’s festival features musical acts Abby Owens, Future Prezidents, Tom Jackson Band and The Petty Hearts (The National Tom Petty Tribute Show). On Sunday March 4th the music continues with Mike Lebon, Girlfriend Material and local favorite Spred the Dub. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to relax on the green and enjoy the live music and entertainment.

The Jupiter Seafood Festival takes place from 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 3rd and 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 4th. Admission is just $10 and kids 12 and under are FREE.

For more information, visit jupiterseafoodfestival.net or call 561-847-2090.

SaveSave

SaveSave