by: Eric Henson

When you are first getting into kayaking it can be a little overwhelming to figure out what you might need on an everyday basis. The first thing to think about is what your primary goal is for the kayak, whether it be touring, racing, fishing etc. I mostly use my kayaks for fishing, here are few tips geared towards kayak fishing.

1) The first and most important items to have would be a PFD (Personal Flotation Device) and signaling device (whistle). Not only is it required by the law but most importantly it can save your life in the event of an emergency. I know they might seem like a pain in the neck sometimes but, there are many different styles available so that you can be safe and comfortable at the same time.

2) Next, I would have to go with picking out the right anchor. Without an anchor you have no way of putting the brakes on your kayak. For shallow water I generally go with a Yak Stick mud anchor, and when it comes to deeper waters I go with a grapnel, Bruce, or mushroom anchor depending on the speed of the current and bottom that I’m trying to stay anchored to.

3) Rod holders are a huge necessity to kayak fish. If you are like me, you can never have enough rod holders! My favorite style would have to be the Railblaza Rod holder 2! It is extremely versatile and will hold just about every style of rod from spinning rods to bait casters, to fly rods. It has an easy to open locking mechanism that will help ensure that your rod doesn’t come out unless intended to. It also turns 360 degrees so that it is easy to turn in any direction that you prefer.

4) Being organized is huge when it comes to kayak fishing. A crate is perfect for not only helping you keep all of your belongings (tackle, anchors, etc.) in order but you can also attach rod holders, leashes, and other gear to it!

5) Lastly, would be leashes to attach to valuable items like rods and paddles to keep them with you if they fall out of your yak. I learned this the hard way! I was out fishing, and I dragged a big fish over the side of my kayak which knocked my paddle off of its taco clip. While I was unhooking and getting pics of my fish, my paddle drifted away never to be found. I was very far away from where I launched and literally up the creek without a paddle! So now I ALWAYS use leashes.

Once you get organized, you will be on your way to having a successful kayak fishing trip! Good luck, tight lines, and tight knots to everyone!