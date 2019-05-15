Kayak Fishing Forecast: May 2019

Inshore

In May, bait will start to move into the river supplying fish plenty to eat. Snook, tarpon, trout, jacks and reds will be looking for mullet pattern baits like super spooks, large swimbaits and jerk baits. If mullet are in the area, whip out a Yo-Zuri Hydro Pencil or large swim bait. If there are glass minnows use a D.O.A. jerk bait or shad tail. Higher current areas around docks, seawalls and mangroves will be the places to target. Launching the kayak at Jonathan Dickinson State Park and Snook Islands will give you access to some great areas for these fish.

Offshore

May starts the run of bigger blackfin tuna off Palm Beach. Twenty-to thirty pounders are common and can be taken on live bait, trolling plugs and vertical jigs. Mahi will be in larger numbers and closer to shore. Trolling live goggle eyes, pilchards and blue runners will put fish in the bag. Spring bait run of pilchards, threadfin and sardines will make it easier to catch your bait near piers, jetties and rock piles. Once you have frisky baits, head out to fish depths of 60-to-180-feet of water.

Freshwater

Warmer weather means the clown knifefish will be more cooperative. Look to sight fish bass along the banks and docks. Throwing a small jig or D.O.A. shrimp in their bed will get them to bite.

Check us out Pushin' Water Kayak Charters on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for all the latest adventures my clients and I get into.

See you on the water!

