Kayak Fishing: Jan. 2019

Inshore

Here comes the winter. Winds and colder temps will keep you wet and cold in the kayak. A good pair of waders is highly recommended to keep you warm this month. Pompano, bluefish, jacks and Spanish mackerel become more of the focus in January. I like to target areas near the inlets like the mouth of the Loxahatchee River in Jupiter and Sailfish Flats in Stuart. The deeper channels and sand flats make them ideal locations for the fish to swim in and out with the tides. Try working the edges of these channels with goofy jigs, small buck tails and D.O.A. jerk baits.

Offshore

January is considered one of the best months to target sailfish. As always, winter months are very weather dependent. There are typically only a handful of days during this month that the weather will allow you to get in the ocean without dumping you and your gear in the process. Choose your days wisely and be sure to have all safety equipment on board. Sailfish prefer smaller baits like smaller goggle eyes and pilchards. Kingfish will still be around, scattered mahi and wahoo could make an appearance in the kayak.

Freshwater

Depending on how cold it gets, the peacock bass should be hungry. Live baits like shiners and shad will be the best bet. Clown knifefish, largemouth and sunshine bass will make their way to deeper water as the temps drop. Try fishing the deeper holes with baits near the bottom for best results.

Check us out Pushin’ Water Kayak Charters on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for all the latest adventures my clients and I get into.

See you on the water!

FORECAST BY: Brian Nelli

Telephone: (772) 201-5899

[email protected]

www.tckayakfishing.com