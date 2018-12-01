Kayak Fishing Report: December 2018

by Brian Nelli, Contributing Writer

Inshore

December will start to bring a few cold fronts our way. During the winter months, when water temps drop, targeting areas that warm quickly like docks, mangroves, mud flats and potholes will be the best bet. Getting out a little later in the day to allow those areas to warm will help you put more fish in the kayak. Sheepshead are a favorite of mine to target during this time. These fish are easy to catch on just pieces of dead or live shrimp around docks, bridges and channels while kayak fishing the intracoastal.

Offshore

Offshore Kayak fishing during the winter is highly dependent on the weather. These windy days will get the fish moving especially the sailfish. A few days of high northeast should get them fired up and ready to eat your goggle eye or pilchard. While offshore kayak fishing the Delray Beach area, trolling the 90-200ft depths will give you the best shot at a bite. If venturing way offshore is not possible, try staying nearshore and target the bluefish and Spanish mackerel that will be running the beach. These fish can be a lot of fun on light tackle when maybe the other big pelagics are not cooperating.

Freshwater

Depending on how cold it gets the peacock bass, largemouth bass and clown knifefish bite should continue to be great. Live shiners and or shad are your best bets while fishing Lake Ida and Lake Osbourne. All 3 of these fish will be looking for deeper water when the water temps get colder. Find the right depth and you will find the fish.