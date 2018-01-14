Kayak Fishing Report: January 2018

by Brian Nelli, Contributing Writer

Inshore

Pompano, bluefish, jacks and Spanish mackerel become more of the focus in January. I like to target areas near the inlets like the mouth of the Loxahatchee River in Jupiter and Sailfish Flats in Stuart. The deeper channels and sand flats make them ideal locations for the fish to swim in and out with the tides. Try working the edges of these channels with goofy jigs, small buck tails and DOA jerk baits. This time of year brings cold air and wind which in turn creates wet conditions on the kayak. Having a pair of waders to keep you dry and warm in the chop is highly recommended.

Offshore

January is considered one of the best months to target sailfish. As always winter months are very weather dependent. There are typically only a handful of days during this month that the weather will allow you to get in the ocean without dumping your kayak in the process. Choose your days wisely and be sure to have all safety equipment on board. Sailfish prefer smaller baits like smaller goggle eyes and pilchards. Keep them up on the surface and frisky and you should get a few bites.

