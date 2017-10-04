Kayak Fishing Report: October 2017

by Brian Nelli, Contributing Writer

Inshore

The mullet run is upon us. Snook, tarpon, redfish and trout will all be cooperating this month. Matching the hatch will be your best bet during this time. Super spooks, DOA bait buster’s and anything that has the shape of a mullet will be the go to baits. With the presence of so much bait, the thought then goes to how do I get my bait to be hit. I like trying to go with color that stands out in the pack. Try dark or bright colors to get the attention away from the group of bait. Focus your cast on the edges of the mullet schools and you will do well.

Offshore

The shallow fall dolphin run should start to take effect this month. Look for them to start to move into the more attainable depths from 100-250 foot of water. Another thing to get excited about is the snapper bite. Look to target mutton snapper and yellowtail snapper in 60-100ft of water. I love using mullet this time of year for both bottom fishing and trolling. It is readily available and a great hardy bait to keep alive on your kayak.

