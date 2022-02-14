Kayak Forecast: Feb. 2022

Inshore

February is a good time to target a lot of different species. From Pompano, jacks and sheepsheads around deeper cuts to snook, reds, flounder and trout along the mangroves and structure. Rocks, jetties and bridge pilings are great places to look for these tasty sheepsheads. Live shrimp or even better fiddler crabs will bring in a few. During this time the water is a lot colder than most of the year. When fishing the flats around mangroves, hit the water a little later in the day and target sand holes and areas with dark mud. These spots will warm quicker than surrounding areas and should be holding fish. Remember snook season opens February 1.

Offshore

The cobia will start to move into the beaches following around the rays, sharks and turtles. I like to have a D.O.A. Swimming Mullet ready to pitch to them when spotted. Sailfish, small kings, wahoo and dolphin will also still be the mix during the month. Look for these species from 90-to-120 feet chasing live bait like goggle eyes and blue runners and ballyhoo.

Freshwater

The bite for peacock bass, largemouth and clown knifefish has been strong and should continue with the warm winter weather. Live shiners and or shad are your best bets. All three of these varieties will be looking to be close to structure and deeper water when the water temps get colder. Find the right depth and you will find the fish.

