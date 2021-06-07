Kayak Forecast: June 2021

Inshore

Snook are on the move to local inlets for the summer spawn. Bridges in between the inlet and the main Intracoastal or river are great holding points for snook making their way to the breeding grounds. There are multiple launch locations in Palm Beach and Martin County near the inlets. Sawfish Park in Jupiter is a good one to start with. Live mullet fished on the bottom and large D.O.A. TerrorEyz are my favorites. June will also start the rainy season. Fishing the spillways when they are open around heavy rains can produce many snook. Again D.O.A. TerrorEyz is a favorite, but don’t overlook a colorful buck tail.

Offshore

June will bring more days of calm winds and seas which means more days offshore. Blackfin tuna should become more consistent. Five to ten-pound fish are the norm while working the water column with a Catch Fishing Jig off Palm Beach County. Trolling 20 feet deep diving Yo-Zuri Crystal Minnows tied up on a Crowder Rods E-Namic rod is also a great way to pick up a few. Getting out early will be your best bet to get on the kingfish bite. Live goggle eyes and blue runners are always the way to go. Don’t forget about the sailfish. Summer is still a great time to land this great fighting fish. Using the same live baits mentioned above will work as well for the sailfish and mahi.

Check out Pushin’ Water Kayak Charters on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for all the latest adventures my clients and I get into.

See you on the water!

FORECAST BY: Brian Nelli

(772) 201-5899

Brian@tckayakfishing.com

www.tckayakfishing.com