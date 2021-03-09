Kayak Forecast: March 2021

Inshore

Winter weather is here. Windy days and cold fronts can make the fishing difficult at times but finding a good bite can still be done. The pompano fishing will continue to be good. Try targeting the channel edges north of Jupiter and bouncing the bottom with Nylure Jigs or Goofy Jigs. Fishing these same areas, you can find plenty of sheepshead when you put live shrimp into the mix. Working mangrove lines and sand flats midday when fish are trying to warm up will put you in line with snook and redfish. I like using D.O.A. Shrimp or a small paddletail. Snook season is open so continue to fish structures like bridges, seawalls, docks, and spillways to put one on your dinner table.

Offshore

Kayak trips during this time will be limited due to windy weather, but we have still been able to get out with some lucky calm windows. Dolphin and sailfish have been the main targets fishing Jupiter to Boynton Beach. As usual, using live baits such as goggle eyes and blue runners will be your best bet. Slow trolling 90 feet-to-240 feet will likely give you the best opportunity for either of these fish. March will start to bring reports of cobia as well as an even better dolphin bite.

Freshwater

Peacock bass will continue to be schooled in the Lake Ida chain. Target areas like bridges, docks and deeper holes. Live bait is the way to go with water temps being lower, but I always like to have a Rat-L-Trap or jerkbait tied on as well. Average size peacock bass is in the two-to-three-pound range. Largemouth bass and clown knifefish will also be in the mix, look to catch them on the same baits and areas listed above.

Check us out at Pushin’ Water Kayak Charters on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for all the latest adventures my clients and I get into.

See you on the water!

FORECAST BY: Brian Nelli

(772) 201-5899

Brian@tckayakfishing.com

www.tckayakfishing.com