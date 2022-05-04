Kayak Forecast: May 2022

Inshore

May is one of the best times of year in south Florida. Snook, tarpon, trout, jacks and reds will be looking for mullet pattern baits like Super Spooks, large swimbaits and jerk baits. If you are finding mullet in the area you are fishing, whip out a Super Spook or large swim bait. If you are finding glass minnows, use a D.O.A. jerk bait or shad tail. Mangroves, docks and seawalls with current nearby will be the places to target. Launching the kayak at places like Johnathan D. MacArthur State Park and Snook Islands will give you access to some great areas to target snook, tarpon and jacks in Northern Palm Beach County. If launching further south, look at places like Spanish River Park to gain access to the Intracoastal waterway.

Offshore

May starts the run of bigger blackfin tuna off our coast. It is common to find 20-to-30 pounders. These fish can be taken on live bait as well as trolling plugs and dropping vertical jigs. During this time, mahi will also be in larger numbers and closer to shore. Large kingfish will be making their way to their spring/summer areas off of our coast. Trolling live goggle eyes, pilchards and blue runners will put fish in the fish bag. Don’t be afraid to fish shallow during this time of year. Your range should be 60-to-180 feet of water.

Freshwater

Warmer weather means the clown knifefish will be more cooperative. Peacock bass and largemouth will be heading towards their beds to spawn if they have not already. Look to sight fish the bass along the banks and docks. Throwing a small jig or D.O.A. shrimp in their bed to annoy them will get them to bite.

