Kayak Forecast: Nov. 2020

Inshore

November will bring on the cooler weather and give the fish some relief from the heat. Snook, redfish, trout, bluefish and Spanish mackerel should be on your radar. Kayak fishing the inlets, docks and seawalls will produce most of the inshore species. The bluefish and Spanish mackerel will prefer a fast presentation like ripping a spoon or jig across the upper water column. Snook and other mentioned species will be holding on the bridges and seawalls looking to pick off glass minnows and mullet.

Offshore

Northeast winds will start to push through this month making the surf an issue for each trip. When you hit the beach, take some time and watch the waves. Most of the time you can see there is a pattern of a few big sets and a calm period. Fish will start to move in shallow as the cold fronts push through. Look to target mahi, kings and sails in the 80-to-120 feet area trolling a live bait or Yo-Zuri plug to pick up a few fish. Don’t forget about the bottom fishing as well. Muttons and yellowtails will be lurking in the 60-to-100 feet reef patches. Frozen sardines, live mullet and fresh dead gogs will work best.

Check us out Pushin’ Water Kayak Charters on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for all the latest adventures my clients and I get into.

See you on the water!

FORECAST BY: Brian Nelli

(772) 201-5899

Brian@tckayakfishing.com

www.tckayakfishing.com