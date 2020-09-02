Kayak Forecast: Sept. 2020

Inshore Kayak Fishing

Fishing early or late in the day is still the key through September. The flats and inlets are holding large amounts of glass minnows. Using lures to imitate these baits will be your best bet. Fishing the inlets, beaches, and bridges will be the best options. Try using a D.O.A. TerrorEyz or jerk bait bounced near the bottom around the inlet. Fishing the shadow lines on the bridges at night with a mullet imitation will work great as well. Towards the end of the month the fall mullet run should be in full swing. Finding the bait pods and working a live mullet or lure around the edges of the pods will entice a strike. Driving along A1A with the kayak in tow is a good way to find the bait and then launch at the nearest public beach access.

Offshore Kayak Fishing

September has always been a great month for wahoo in the kayak. Concentrate on live baiting large goggle eyes deeper in the water column. The best time of the month will be a few days before and after the full moon. Kingfish will still be around and will most likely be staying in that 10-to-15-pound range. Sailfish will remain good through the month. Smaller goggle eyes and blue runners on a flat line will work to lure them in. Finally, blackfin and skipjack tuna will come through in small schools. Look to target them with smaller vertical jigs, trolling feathers, or deep diver plugs.

See you on the water!

FORECAST BY: Brian Nelli

(772) 201-5899

Brian@tckayakfishing.com

www.tckayakfishing.com