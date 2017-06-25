Kayak Report: June 2017

by Brian Nelli, Contributing Writer

Inshore

Snook should be on the mind if you are looking for some good catch and release action this month. In and around Jupiter, Palm Beach and St. Lucie inlets are great places to fish in the kayak. There are multiple launch locations and the inlets are large enough to be safe. Try fishing live pilchards or sardines on the bottom and top. Fishing the spillways when they are open around heavy rains can produce many snook. June is the beginning of the rainy season and these fish attraction devices should not be over looked. DOA Terror Eyz is a favorite, but don’t forget to bring a colorful 1 to 2 once buck tail to throw in the wash.

Offshore

Fishing offshore in June means calm seas and hot sun. Blackfin tuna will become more consistent on the jig. Use 3-5oz vertical jigs in pink and silver to pull up these fish in 200-300 foot of water. Trolling 20ft Yozuri Crystal Minnows are also a great way to pick off a few. The sun will start to heat up the water quick this time of year. Getting out at the crack of daylight is your best bet to get on the bite. Live goggle eyes and blue runners are always the go to bait.

Fishing in the kayak in the summer puts legs, arms and face directly in extreme sunlight while on the water. Be sure to wear sunscreen or even better cover up with a Face shield, UPF long sleeve shirts and pants.

