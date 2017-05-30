Kayak Report: May 2017

by Brian Nelli, Contributing Writer

Inshore

May will bring more bait into the river to supply our game fish with plenty to eat. Snook, trout, jacks and reds will be looking for mullet pattern baits like super spooks and large swimbaits. Glass minnow schools and mullet will be the bait to use or imitate. If you find mullet, whip out a super spook or large swim bait. If you are finding glass minnows use a DOA jerk bait or shad tail. Mangroves, docks and seawalls will be the places to target as the fish will be looking for easy ambush areas. Launching the kayak inside John D. MacArthur State Park will give you access to some great areas to target snook, tarpon and jacks.

Offshore

During this time mahi will be in larger numbers and closer to shore. Kingfish will be making their way to their spring/summer areas off of our coast. Trolling live goggle eyes and runners will put fish in the fish bag. Don’t be afraid to fish shallow during the is time. 60-180 feet of water should be in your range.

Freshwater

Warmer weather means the clown knifefish will be more cooperative. Peacock bass and largemouth will be heading towards their beds to spawn if they have not already. Look to sight fish the bass along the banks. Throwing a small jig in their bed to annoy them will get them to bite.

Check us out Pushin’ Water Kayak Charters on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube for all the latest adventures my clients and I get into.

See you on the water!

Brian Nelli

772-201-5899

Brian@tckayakfishing.com

www.tckayakfishing.com