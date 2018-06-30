Kendrick Forlifer named 2018 Treasure Coast Caster of the Year

Every summer, Treasure Coast Casters wraps up its tournament season with a “fish-off” to crown the Treasure Coast Caster of the Year. This year, Kendrick Forlifer, from Okeechobee, earned the coveted title with his catch of two tripletails, one weighing 10.12-pounds, and a black drum, netting him 90 points in the final event.

Tournament co-organizer Cammie Ward recapped, “We had a beautiful morning as we left Causeway Cove Marina in hunt of the 11 species on our tournament fish list. Of the 11 on the list, 5 were caught and weighed.”

Over the course of the day, the junior anglers caught several snook, which were released, along with a few short trout, and many other fish not on the list.

Boat volunteer Dorothy Markowski reported, “The two Treasure Coast Casters on our boat kept their rods bent all morning, but they pulled in nothing on the list.” Capt. Charlie Conner reported the same.

RESULTS

1st Place and Treasure Coast Caster of the Year: Kendrick Forlifer, Okeechobee – 90 points.

Kendrick Forlifer, Okeechobee – 90 points. 2nd Place: Owen Nail, Fort Pierce – 50 points.

Owen Nail, Fort Pierce – 50 points. 3rd Place: Ciara Franqui, Port St. Lucie – 45 points.

Besides earning the 2018 Treasure Coast Casters of the Year title, Forlifer’s winnings included a trophy, a Cabela’s gift card, a Florida Airboat Excursions gift certificate, a Shamino rod and reel combo donated by Shamino and Capt. Stanman, and a Treasure Coast Casters t-shirt.

Second-place winner Owen Nail received a trophy, a Cabela’s gift card, a Lady Chris Deep Sea Fishing gift certificate, cast net donated by High Tide Tackle, a custom wrapped rod donated by J.F. Custom Rods, and a Treasure Coast Casters t-shirt.

Third-place winner Ciara Franqui received a trophy, a Cabela’s gift card, a cast net donated by High Tide Tackle, a rod donated by Black Fin, which will be customized with her name, and a Treasure Coast Casters t-shirt.

“Our other anglers, Andrew, Michael, Jeff, Nicholas and Josh all received a Treasure Coast Casters t-shirt, and a bucket donated by High Tide Tackle, which was filled with quite a few MirrOLure tackle items and a hat,” said Ward.

“Many thanks to our boat volunteers, Capt. Charlie, Conner, Richard Forlifer, Jason Franqui, Capt. Danny Markowski, Jamie Nail and Anna Stewart. Next year, we have quite a number of Junior Treasure Coast Casters moving up next season, so we’ll need more volunteers and boats. If interested in helping out, please contact us,” added Ward.

Treasure Coast Casters offers experiences that educate young anglers on the importance of marine conservation, while maintaining a sustainable and healthy estuary and marine environment. The all-volunteer non-profit offers two fishing tournament divisions, a Junior Division for youth 5-11, and a Senior Division for youth 12-18. There is no cost to join or to fish a tournament. Anglers bring their own bait and fishing gear.

For the latest tournament news and updates, follow the Treasure Coast Casters Facebook page.

REPORT BY: Cammie and Capt. Joe Ward

www.treasurecoastcasters.org

(772) 201-5773