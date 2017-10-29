Key West Fishing

By Capt. Mike Wheeler

November fishing is something to give thanks for, it is the kickoff of a great fishing season. As the water begins to cool and the predominant Northerly winds begin to blow the winter feeding behaviors take over. The water on the reef will be cooling and the ballyhoo begin to school up on top of the reef. When bait begins to set up the mutton snapper move in shallow and the cero mackerels start spraying the reef.

Around the full and new moons in November the wahoo bite will explode some days resulting in double digits. The sailfish will begin spraying the bait on the reef and also feeding on trolled ballyhoo as well as live baits on the kite. November is probably the most under rated month of the year in fishing the Atlantic side.

Don’t forget about the blackfin tuna and skip jacks that will feed early in the morning and late in the day for you sushi dinner. The back country begins to shift to jacks barracudas and some permit and bonefish. You will have to chase the warmer waters to get an active bite in the back country.

The Gulf side the wrecks will fill with sharks and snappers as November continues. it can also be the beginning of the cobia bite on the wrecks so keep some live pinfish in your well ready to go.

Enjoy the cooler temperatures and have a blast out fishing

