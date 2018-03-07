Kicking off spring fishing in March

“It depends” is probably one of the most used words from guides all over the world when it comes to answering a client’s question.

There is not such a thing like “for sure” in the fishing game regardless of how talented you may be. Thank goodness we are really spoiled here on the Treasure Coast. ”It depends” is more related to what kind of fish we chase and fishing techniques, instead of catching or not catching.

It all depends on the weather where I choose my fishing. March is when I start running my boat along the beaches more often to see what’s out there and to fire me up for the next month of what’s to come.

Inshore I fish everything from the flats, mangroves, channels, docks to the river and creeks. Searching and discovering snook, trout, redfish and whatever is out there is what I love to do!

Our area is also famous for incredible night fishing. March is a great month for this type of fishing and usually delivers consistent big snook. Make sure to have a good and strong current (incoming or outgoing tide). Find docks and bridges where the wind is coming from the same direction as the current. Wind and waves and some color in the water are always good to hide the thicker tippet you’ll need for these big girls. I like to fish small shrimp flies in white or sand and baitfish flies in white/olive or white/green size 1 to 4. Use strong hooks like the Mustad O’Shaughnessy bait hook. Even though it is called a bait hook it is one of the best and strongest hooks to tie flies on, especially in small sizes! Use your 8-weight or 10-weight rod with a floating line, a 20-pound 9-fooot leader where you replace the last two or three foot with 25-pound to 40-pound (depending on water color and fish size) tippet from Seaguar blue label. If the water has some color to it you can also use Ande pink monofilament.

Enjoy your fishing and share your passion!

The Fly Fishing Column is written by Capt. Michael Mauri, www.mauriflyfishing.com, michael@mauriflyfishing.com, (772) 485-3321.