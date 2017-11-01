Kim’s Kitchen

by Kim Nunery

Brining and Roasting a Turkey

Brining is simply soaking the turkey in a salt solution that has spices and flavors added to it. Brining a turkey imparts delicious flavor and moisture to the meat. It’s the best way to roast a turkey I think. More than that though, if the turkey gets left in the oven for an extra 10-15 minutes, the brining keeps it moist and flavorful. You can leave a turkey in the brine for up to 2 days, but usually just 24 hours will be sufficient to lend those delicious flavors to the meat. For the last few years though, I have used a large, new trash bag to put the bird and brine in. I set the bag with brine and turkey into a large cooler and surround the bag with ice. Be sure to refresh the ice regularly so the turkey does not drop below 40 F.

Dissolve 1 cup table salt or 2 cups kosher salt in 2 gallons cold water in a heavy garbage bag, large stockpot or clean bucket. Your pot or bucket must hold 6-8 gallons so that you can immerse the turkey. Now add the flavors you like.

Traditional Turkey

1 -2 Tablespoons of each:

Garlic powder

Onion powder

Celery seed, ground

Sage

Thyme

Fresh ground black pepper

Roasting the Brined Turkey

· To roast the brined turkey, it is important to rinse the turkey well and to pat it dry with a clean cloth or paper towel before roasting.

· Preheat the oven to 400* F. Paint the breast portion with soft butter, add some herbs if desired. Cover the breast with a foil tent. Roast the turkey at 400* for 35 minutes, then reduce the heat to 350 and roast the remaining time indicated on the packaging of the turkey. Uncover the breast the last 1 1/2 hours.

· The USDA recommends that you let the turkey breast come to 170* and the legs to 180* before removing the turkey from the oven. Remember, however, that the turkey will continue to cook after you take it out of the oven, especially if you cover it with foil and allow it to rest for 20 minutes. The resting period will also allow the juices to settle in the meat, making for a better tasting turkey.

· Happy Thanksgiving!