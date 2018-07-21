The Kings Of Franklin County, Fla.

Kingfish might be the most explosive-biting fish in the Gulf of Mexico. We often see them skyrocketing a surface bait and jumping 8 feet into the air. They’ll hit live bait doing 30 mph, and all you’ll hear is a screaming reel.

Kings in the 40- to 50-pound class are common here off Franklin County, Fla, with many 20- to 30-pounders mixed in. The state record is 90 pounds. It was caught off Key West in 1975. Kingfish might be in a school of hundreds, or a solitary big one might cruise the reefs and wrecks like a lone wolf.

There are many ways to fish kings, but live bait can be a sure thing. Trolling dusters with a cigar minnow in tow has been a standard in the northern Gulf ever since powerboats have plied these waters. The old guys used drone spoons with long wire leaders to defeat the sharp array of teeth that can instantly cut a leader off. Light tackle is the way most Franklin County anglers fish kings today, and it gives quite an experience to the angler who has never hooked one of these torpedoes. They will hit jigs tipped with bait, trolled plugs and even take a grouper bait off the bottom.

The food value of kingfish is very good, depending on how you prepare and cook them. Being high in omega 3 oils, they don’t freeze well if they are not precooked. Fresh fillets broiled or fried are hard to beat, and you don’t have to get fancy with the seasoning. Make sure to remove the dark bloodline from any part of the fillet, since it offers too strong of a taste for some.

Kings in the 15-pound class are fantastic on the grill, and slicing the fish into steaks with a drenching of Italian salad dressing makes a nice presentation. If you have a smoker, this opens up another great way to do kings. Cut fillets into manageable pieces and smoke them for 6 to 8 hours with a dusting of seasoning. Kingfish makes a superb fish dip, and it is great for parties.

Kings are abundant in our waters, so get out there and catch some. This Aug. 4-5, C-quarters Marina in Carrabelle, Fla. will hold the 15th annual Kingfish Shootout. To date, this event has raised $915,000 to fight leukemia, and this year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever with more than $20,000 in prize money! Come help raise money for the Leukemia Research Foundation, experience the beauty of the Forgotten Coast, and enjoy the sounds of screaming drags.

For a complete list of rentals, charters, supplies and more visit www.floridasforgottencoast.com.