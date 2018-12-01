Ladies Take the Helm! | Women on Water Classes

MarineMax’s exclusive Women on Water (WOW) courses are designed to get women behind the helm and enjoying the boating lifestyle. The classes are offered at many of their locations throughout the country and are taught by U.S. Coast Guard licensed captains who have been certified by MarineMax to conduct the lessons.

These small group seminars, for women only, are designed to build confidence by presenting information in an active, fun, and supportive environment. Each four to five-hour class is split in two parts: a classroom session and a practical, on-water session. The laid-back approach we take to educating female boaters helps to build confidence that they can be the captain of their own ship – no matter how large or small their boat may be.

Women on Water classes cover a variety of important and practical areas of the boating experience, including:

Boat terminology and anatomy

Line handling

Knot tying

Docking

Boat operation and handling

Safety

Rules of the water

Hands-on experience on the water

Much More!

Whether you are new to boating or have been on the water for a while and are now ready to take the helm, MarineMax Women on Water classes can help you gain confidence on the water and even make some friends in the process.

MarineMax Palm Beach at PGA Marina will host the next Women on Water class Saturday, December 15, 10am – 4pm. Attendance is limited, and registration is required by visiting www.marinemax.com or calling (561) 494-7267.