Lake Chatuge Hybrids August

By Darren Hughes

What is your favorite lake to fish this time of year? We are often asked this question and we’ve also covered this topic many times. I guess we can’t let it go, so I’m going to write about it again. The answer is straight-up, Lake Chatuge and especially in the months of July, August and September. The fish on this beautiful mountain lake really turn on during these summer months, and I mean turn on! It’s not uncommon for us to catch 30-50 fish on Chatuge in just a couple of hours. It truly is an amazing lake to fish for the month of August.

Currently, Lake Chatuge is at full pool. Water temps are in the mid 80s, and water clarity is clear throughout the lake.

Hybrid and spot fishing has been pretty phenomenal lately. Late summer patterns are in full-swing. The fish are schooling in large numbers, and we are catching some big quantities (30 to 40 a morning.) Most of our hybrids are averaging 5-10 pounds. These are some of Lake Chatuge’s hardest-fighting fish, and we’re having a blast wearing them out. The early morning and mid-afternoon bite has been prime. Look for schools of fish along the main channel and off points. Downlining live blueback herring has been the best technique. Search out your areas and watch your electronics. When you mark fish, drop your lines. Fish will be slightly shallower in the early morning hours and will move to deeper water by mid-morning. Top-water bite has slowed down considerably but you can still find a few busting. When these fish start busting on bait, it’s always a good idea to have a plug, spook, or red fin at the ready. Look for this same pattern to continue for the next month or so until water temps begin to fall.

August is a fantastic month for catching a lot of trophy hybrids and spots on this North Georgia lake. Give Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service a call and let the area’s #1-rated guide service put you on some of Lake Chatuge’s best trophy hybrids during the fishing trip of a lifetime. We are Murphy, NC’s and Blairsville Georgia’s premier full-time guide service, specializing in striped and hybrid bass. We also serve Lakes Hiwassee and Nottely, and Lake Blue Ridge in Blue Ridge, GA. So, come fish with the pros for the opportunity to be featured in Angler Magazine, and let us help you get your fish on!!

Darren Hughes is a member of The Angler Magazine Fishing Team and a guide for Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service. Look him up at www.bigolfish.com or give him a call at (706) 745-6569 or (828) 361-2021.