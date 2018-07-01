Lake Eufaula

by Capt Sam Williams

Water temperature: low 80’s, water level: 188.87 msl, clarity: slight stain.

Bass are hot now, plenty of smaller eating size to catch. The grass and pad cover are holding plenty of bait and bass. The topwater bite is good early and holds well if cloud cover is present. Worms and trick worms on shaky heads are good near cover too. Deeper fish on structure and attractors are hitting deep cranks, big jigs and Carolina rigs.

Crappie are holding on trees and trash piles on the ledges. Bluegill are eating crickets and wigglers near shore cover.

Catfish are on the drops and in creeks. Big worms, livers and cut bait are good for bottom fishing. Jug fishing is always a lot of fun and will keep the kid’s busy while chasing the fish. Cut bait is always a great choice for baiting the jugs. Put a hook on an old cane pole to lift the jug and you will land more of the bigger fish.

The weather is getting hotter, so be sure and keep plenty of water with you and use plenty of good sun screen safe on the water. Wear Life jackets when under way, as we do not any more accidents on the river. God Bless & Good Fishn’