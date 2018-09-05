Lake Monroe & St. Johns River Fishing Forecast – September

Water levels are up. Hot days get cooled by afternoon showers. Fish are behaving in their summertime patterns and back to school means the golf courses and fishing holes are less frequented for a few weeks.

Water temperatures will be the key to catching bass – they love cooler water during the daytime hours. The ‘bite’ doesn’t last long daybreak, moon over, moon under, and right before a storm are when they feed aggressively. Downsize your lures and mimic fish fry that are schooling from this spring’s hatch. Try trolling a 3-inch Rapala Countdown, or break out the trick worms, Senkos, and flukes. With all this water the bass have lots of places to hide – seek out small creek runoffs that have water flowing out and you’re in business. Soft plastic colors for the river: 1) black with blue flakes, 2) black with light blue accent, 3) dark colors. Watch the storms, lightning is not forgiving!

Crappie season is almost here. The largest fish are typically caught in November, but during October, the word begins to slip out. In September the fish are usually found jigging structure all along the river and near bridge and dock pilings. Deep water in the bends and overhanging or fallen trees is a great combo for slabs. Try a white curly tail on a 1/8th ounce jighead, then drop to the bottom and jig it 3 times every 2 feet on the way up. Patience is key, run and gun fills the bucket.

Lunker catfish and sunshine bass round out the summer targets. Fish for cats with peeled fresh shrimp or red worms, and use just enough weight to hold the bottom. Look for sunshine bass (stripers) at the mouth of the Wekiva River and both mouths of Lake Monroe.