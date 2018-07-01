by Ken Sturdivant

Lake Oconee is full with the water temperature at 84 degrees. The water is stained up the rivers with the main lake clear. Richland Creek is clear.

Bass fishing is fair. The buzzbait bite is producing the first hour of daylight. White/chartreuse seems to be the best all-around color. Keep a trick worm tied on, and if a fish misses a buzzbait, follow it with the trick worm. Small crankbaits fished in the same areas will also be good producers. There is also a worm bite under docks and around wood structure.

Striper fishing is good. Start looking in the usual post-spawn locations, humps and points up the lake up from the dam. The down line bite has been the best bet, and you will need lake shad. Most of the fish seem to be around 20 to 30 feet deep. The umbrella rig bite is also starting to produce on some of the lower lake humps and points. You can also use the Minnie Mack umbrella rig trolled off of points and humps.

Crappie fishing is good. Long lining has been the best producer over the past week. Any jig color will work as long as it has chartreuse in it. The fish are deep, so you need to make sure you are getting your bait down to the fish. The best locations have been in the mouths of the creeks and big coves.