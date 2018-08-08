by Ken Sturdivant

Lake Oconee is full with the water temperature in the mid-80s.

Bass fishing is fair. At times, especially during power generation crankbaits will produce. Use the #7 Fat Free Shad, Poe’s 400, Mann’s 20 Plus and a Norman DD22. Both shad and chartreuse patterns will work. Some fish are also coming from boat docks in the clear water in Richland Creek. The best areas seem to change quite often. Last week, the central area may have been the best.

Do not start fishing until the bait schools show up on the Lowrance Structure Scan side imaging technology. Bait is the key. For the last few days, some fish have been caught from docks with additional cover. For morning, try a June bug colored 6 inch Zoom Dead Ringer with a 1/8 or 3/16 weight. Later on use a Zoom Trick worm with a 1/16 ounce weight. A Zoom Super Fluke in pearl can get bites. Just let it sink until it goes out of site and pull it back with jerks with the rod tip.