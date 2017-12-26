Lake Okeechobee, North: January 2018

The water level in Lake Okeechobee is very high, the present 15.90-foot level is 13- to 14-inches higher than on this date day last year. The high-water period seems to have affected the timing of the late fall bass bite that normally occurs in mid- to late-October and continues throughout the fall and winter seasons. The large trophy size bass did not show up in daily catches of local guides and other anglers until late November. As we approached December’s full moon, the large bass made their presence known, when anglers caught bass to 9.8-pounds along with numerous other fish in the 7- to 8-pound class. Catch rates rose dramatically as the full moon approached, with 40 to 60 bass per day being caught in addition to the trophy size bass. Shiners are the bait of choice for the bass that have just moved into the shallow grass lines as they feed heavily on shad and shiners during this pre-spawn period. Several of the bass caught the first of December were very fat and their bellies were swollen with roe, whether they went ahead and completed spawning is anyone’s guess. In addition to largemouth, there were a number of one- to four-pound sunshine bass caught on shiners too, these fish are great table fare although somewhat difficult to hook due to the size of their mouth, which is very small in relation to a largemouth, making the large wild shiners we use to catch largemouth difficult for them to inhale quickly. Patience is key if you suspect that sunshine is attempting to eat your bait, they have a tricky way of grabbing the bait and then swimming toward the open water as they attempt to turn and swallow the shiner.

The tackle used for shiner fishing is somewhat basic, although the advent of high quality spinning reels, rods and braided line have been a game changer for some. Most anglers are using 40- to 65-pound braided Power Pro loaded onto a spinning reel that looks more like a piece of fine jewelry than a fishing reel. Preferring a medium to large series reel that will hold 150- to 200-yards of premium braided line insures that bass are not broke off in the weeds when they dive for them after the initial hook set. The fishing has been great and will continue to be very good as we move into the winter months. Now is the time to start planning those Okeechobee bass fishing trips to Lake Okeechobee for the fall and winter months when it is the coldest up north. The crappie “speck” bite should start picking up by January and we are looking forward another awesome season. Don’t forget to take your kids/grandkids out fishing and also please take the time to thank a veteran by taking him or her fishing for a little stress relief. Until the next report good luck, tight lines, and Bucket Lips. I hope to see everyone on the water!

Special Thanks to the D.O.A Lures, Mercury Marine, Bow to Stern, Power Pole and Costa Del Mar sunglasses, and Man O War Rods for always being available and providing some high-quality lures and equipment.

FORECAST BY: Capt. Nathan M. Shellen

Okeechobeebassfishing.com

Telephone: (772) 501-6886

Email: sjmike7@aol.com