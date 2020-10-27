Lake Okeechobee: Nov. 2020

Every year as fall arrives in south Florida, so too does the promise of great fishing. After experiencing summertime low water periods for the last couple of years, the summer rains have filled the lake to over 16 feet. The lower waters have promoted an abundance of vegetation growth which is now expanding due to the higher water levels. With higher water comes areas of the lake that have been unnavigable becoming navigable they now provide areas to fish that have not had pressure for quite some time. The native grasses have flourished, eelgrass and peppergrass have both made a great comeback along the north shores of the lake. Add in acres of hydrilla and you have all of the ingredients necessary to maintain an incredible bass fishery and perfect spawning areas.

The eastern shore of the lake from Taylor Creek all the way south of J&S lock has been very productive, providing anglers with fast action on all sizes of bass. Earlier in the summer most of the bass were positioned along the outside Kissimmee grass lines chasing shad. As the water continued to rise and also cool off, the bass have scattered out, some remaining on the outer edges yet others well back into the marsh areas in the thick tangled cover. Numerous patterns have developed for targeting these fish. A spinnerbait cast into the grass and worked through the grass will claim many bites from schooling fish as will a swimbait that imitates a baitfish. Topwater baits cast into holes in the cover will also draw strikes. Many anglers will slowly probe the thick cover and scattered clumps of weeds with creature style baits. Flipping or pitching crawfish imitating soft plastics or jigs into small holes looking for bites from larger bass that are holding tight to the cover.

Every area along the north end of the lake is home to a certain number of bass, the ideal situation is to find the so-called mother lode of bass and get into some fast and furious catching. The high-water level is allowing the fish to move well back into the marsh areas, which lets an angler catch fish even when the water on the outside grass lines is inundated by rough water.

November is prime time for great shiner fishing; no other bait draws the interest and the eye of a big bass like a live wild golden shiner. Shiner fishing is a specialized technique that provides anglers with a chance to not only catch large numbers of bass but large trophy size bass as well. Golden shiners are native to the lake and are the preferred food of bass of all sizes. Great weather and wonderful fishing make for a great time on the lake. Book your trip to see the majesty and awe of Lake Okeechobee today!

FORECAST BY: Capt. Nate Shellen

Shellen Guide Service

Okeechobee Bass Fishing Guides/Charters

(863) 357-0892 • sjmike7@aol.com

OkeechobeeBassFishing.com