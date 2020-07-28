Land-Based: Aug. 2020

Land based fishing in August can be HOT! Getting out early in the morning and walking the beach can be very exciting. Strolling out onto the beach and seeing birds and pods of bait can be fun and frustrating all at the same time.

“Matching the hatch” is a fishing term for using what is there at the time. Some days there will be minnows, some days greenies and then later into the summer and fall there will be finger mullet. Bringing a assortment of artificial lures will be the key to success. No Live Bait Needed Swimbaits will be a great option and down-sizing to a 1/8-ounce glass minnow jig will be thing you should be carrying. Also have two different types of combos will make it easier to throw these different size baits. My recommendation is something like a Tsunami carbon-shield 7-foot 6-inch spinning rod with 10-pound braid for the lighter tackle and a 9-foot heavier action spinning combo for bigger tarpon, sharks and big jacks.

Afternoon thunderstorms can also sometimes trigger some extremely exciting fishing. With good action in the river, it will be important to have some wind and bait at your favorite spots. Sometimes in August it is brutally hot until you get a sea breeze. Having the sea breeze, normally in the afternoon, can make for a more comfortable experience. Getting out at night and doing some bridge fishing will also be something to consider.

Enjoy every experience and always try to remember to learn something every time you are on the water. Call me anytime if you are interested in booking a trip, and good luck on your next adventure!

FORECAST BY: Jayson Arman

That’s R-Man Land Based Fishing Services

Thatsrman4677@gmail.com

(772) 530-8080