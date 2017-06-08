Lantana Fishing Derby canceled because of heavy winds

by Lynn M. Smith, Executive Director – Greater Lantana Chamber of Commerce

For the first time in the tournament’s history, the 23rd Annual Lantana Fishing Derby, held April 29, was canceled because of strong winds and heavy seas.

The National Weather Service issued a small-craft advisory the morning of the tournament as southeasterly winds of 15 to 20 knots pushed up waves of 4 to 6 feet.

Tournament rules clearly stated that the event would be canceled if the weather service issued a small-craft advisory, a provision added to the rules a few years ago to promote safety, especially for anglers fishing in small boats.

Names of registered tournament teams were selected in a random drawing to award cash prizes in the kingfish, dolphin and wahoo categories as well as the $2,500 biggest overall fish prize.

Prizes were awarded April 30 during the Derby’s annual awards party at the Lantana Recreation Center as fishing teams enjoyed barbecue, live music and the chance to participate in raffles and silent auctions.

The event would not be possible without the support of our sponsors:

Event Sponsor: Republic Services

Executive Sponsors:

D & D Automotive & Towing

Hypoluxo Storage

Flagler Bank

Florida State Roof Systems

Speedy Transmission Center

Two Men and a Truck

Illustrated Properties, Sally Ott

Water Tower Commons

Lumitec Lighting

Tuppen’s Marine & Tackle

The 2018 Fishing Derby is scheduled for late April or early May. The Greater Lantana Chamber of Commerce will announce the final tournament date and other details early next year. (www.lantanafishingderby.com)

Thank you to all our volunteers and sponsors!